UTRGV continues recruiting for inaugural marching band

With the first UTRGV football game set for Aug. 30, 2025, the university’s marching band is getting ready to hype up the team and the crowd.

Since 2023, band members have been preparing to perform. The university has also been actively recruiting members

“We're looking for anybody that has musical experience, marching band experience from high school or anywhere else,” UTRGV Marching Band Director Dustin Ferguson said.

Up to $2,000 in scholarships are being provided as an incentive to those who join.

Those wanting to sign up to join the UTRGV Marching Band can do so here.

Watch the video above for the full story.

KRGV is the official media sponsor of UTRGV Athletics, and the Channel 5 Sports Team will be hosting Vaqueros Gameday. The one-hour preview show will have exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis from our sports experts and plenty of fun mixed in live from the UTRGV campus.

Vaqueros Gameday will air Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. when UTRGV has a home football game.