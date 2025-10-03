UTRGV defeats Northwestern State for second conference win of the season
The UTRGV volleyball took down Northwestern State in a sweep on Thursday night in Edinburg.
The Vaqueros improve to 2-1 on the conference season at this early stage of the year.
Valentina Sarti Cipriani ended the night with a game-high 10 kills and Isabella Constantini finished with a career-high five service aces.
"No rest, we'll go home and start watching film tonight and get a plan put together for practice tomorrow morning," Vaqueros head coach Todd Lowery said in relation to the keep getting ready to play Saturday. "Just the big thing, I think right now it's what's going on on our side more than what's going on on the other side."
Saturday's game is set for noon against East Texas A&M at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.
More News
News Video
-
'I could have easily lost my life:' Driver speaks out after man...
-
Multiple ICE raids conducted in McAllen as part of criminal investigation
-
Sams Memorial Stadium in Brownsville reopens following renovations
-
Harlingen police seeking missing woman
-
Appraiser in Hidalgo County explains Proposition 17
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025
-
UTRGV defeats Northwestern State for second conference win of the season
-
Sams Memorial Stadium in Brownsville reopens following renovations
-
Band of the Week 2025: Sharyland Pioneer High School
-
Playmakers - Week 5 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 2