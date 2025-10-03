UTRGV defeats Northwestern State for second conference win of the season

The UTRGV volleyball took down Northwestern State in a sweep on Thursday night in Edinburg.

The Vaqueros improve to 2-1 on the conference season at this early stage of the year.

Valentina Sarti Cipriani ended the night with a game-high 10 kills and Isabella Constantini finished with a career-high five service aces.

"No rest, we'll go home and start watching film tonight and get a plan put together for practice tomorrow morning," Vaqueros head coach Todd Lowery said in relation to the keep getting ready to play Saturday. "Just the big thing, I think right now it's what's going on on our side more than what's going on on the other side."

Saturday's game is set for noon against East Texas A&M at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.