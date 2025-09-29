x

UTRGV Football Coach's Show - Episode 6

UTRGV Football Coach's Show - Episode 6
3 hours 26 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, September 29 2025 Sep 29, 2025 September 29, 2025 1:52 PM September 29, 2025 in News

Channel 5 News Sports Director KJ Doyle speaks with University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Head Football Coach Travis Bush on the Vaqueros loss in their first Southland Conference game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days