UTRGV Football Coach's Show - Episode 8

4 hours 37 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, October 14 2025 Oct 14, 2025 October 14, 2025 5:42 PM October 14, 2025 in Sports

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros had their first bye week of the season.

Channel 5 News Sports Director KJ Doyle speaks with UTRGV Head Football Coach Travis Bush at South Padre Island on how the Vaqueros spent their bye week and what they're doing to get ready for the next game.

