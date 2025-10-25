x

UTRGV football coach talks first ever homecoming week in program history

UTRGV football coach talks first ever homecoming week in program history
49 minutes 43 seconds ago Saturday, October 25 2025 Oct 25, 2025 October 25, 2025 12:39 PM October 25, 2025 in Sports

It's homecoming week for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, and it's also the first homecoming football game in program history.

KRGV Sports Reporter Daniella Hernandez spoke with UTRGV Head Football Coach Travis Bush about the historic game against Incarnate Word.

Bush went on to discuss last week's loss against Lamar University and what the team has been doing this past week to get ready for Saturday's game.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days