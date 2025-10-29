UTRGV football vs. #23 Stephen F. Austin preview

The UTRGV football team is coming off of a 56-28 win against Incarnate Word on Saturday night to move to 5-0 at home this fall. This week, it's back to work as they face #23 ranked Stephen F. Austin on the road.

The goal last week at practice was to get more out of the offense. That goal was very much met. A strong week of preparation culminated in starting quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger taking home SLC Offensive Player of the Week honors after his seven touchdown performance.

"Coach Bush gave us the opportunity to just try and air it out this game," Marburger said. "Just based on the coverage they were giving us, watching film and stuff like that. Him and having the confidence in me gave me the confidence boost myself."

"Really just proud of him and the way he bounced back," Vaqueros head coach Travis Bush said. "He's a leader, he's a winner and nobody took the Lamar loss harder than him and so he was focused last week, had a good week of practice and again it's going to be another challenge this week on the road."

Stephen F. Austin is perhaps the biggest challenge yet for UTRGV's offense. The Lumberjacks come in on a six-game winning streak.

During that six game stretch, they're holding opponents to just 13.2 points per game and no opponent has scored more than 21. The Vaqueros haven't scored less than 21 points all season long.

"The defense gets angry so it's just a well-coached program," Coach Bush said. "Top program in the conference, they're a reckoning force in the nation right now." Good challenge, but again that's why we play the game."

"We just got to watch more film, they're a tremendous defense," Marburger added. "I mean they're one of the best in the conference, so I mean it's going to be a tremendous task, we got to execute the details and like the details are the main thing we're focusing on practice right now."

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 6:00 p.m. in Nacogdoches at Homer Bryce Stadium.