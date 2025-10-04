UTRGV head football coach talks Houston Christian match-up, home-field advantage

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros are looking to get their first conference win at their home game against the Houston Christian Huskies.

Channel 5 News' Daniella Hernandez spoke with UTRGV Head Football Coach Travis Bush on the challenges the Vaqueros will face against the Huskies and how it feels to be back at Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium.

Watch the video above for the full story.