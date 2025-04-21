UTRGV holds annual 'V Awards' for athletic programs
UTRGV Athletics held their annual 'V Awards' ceremony. 26 winners were recognized for their performance with the Vaqueros athletic programs. The two big awards, Athletes of the Year for men's and women's sports -- went to Charlotte O'Keefe and Sam Whitehead.
O'Keefe set the program records for career rebounds and single-season rebounds. She also made the Southland Conference Second Team and All-Defensive team. O'Keefe said, "it's a great honor. I mean this community, this school means so much to me. To be able to receive this award from the staff and people I'm surrounded with everyday means a lot."
Men's tennis player Sam Whitehead was also awarded Comeback Player of the Year. After an hand injury that shortened his junior year, he returned to the courts and took hold of the number one singles spot. He went 4-1 in SLC action as the top singles player in conference. Whitehead says, "it's a big honor. I've been representing this school for four years now, so it's nice to get this sort of award. I've loved competing here for four years, so it's nice."
