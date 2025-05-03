UTRGV lands St. Joseph Academy football star Claudio Torres

St. Joseph Academy football star Claudio Torres signed his national letter of intent to join the football program at UTRGV on Friday afternoon.

"It's the best feeling I could have, I could ever ask for," Torres said of how he felt signing with the Vaqueros. "[My family has] been there for me all the way. You saw they're here on this day for me and it's just amazing."

Torres shined with the Bloodhounds during his senior year, totaling just shy of 3,000 yards from scrimmage during the course of the season.

He was first team all-state as both a safety and an "athlete", signifying his tremendous versatility.

The St. Joseph Academy star says that UTRGV plans to develop him as a slot receiver. He shined as a receiver, running back, and defensive back during his time in high school.

"I'm ready to represent UTRGV," Torres added. "First football season ever. We're gonna put in the work and we're gonna do some great things over there."

Torres also helped St. Joseph Academy win the state title in soccer during his junior year.