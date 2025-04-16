UTRGV men's basketball star transfers to UNLV

UTRGV men’s basketball star forward Howie Fleming Jr. is transferring to UNLV, according to a social media post made by Fleming on Tuesday afternoon.

Fleming Jr. reportedly entered the transfer portal back in March seeking a new opportunity entering his final year of college eligibility.

He led the Vaqueros in total points and total rebounds while playing all 31 games.

UNLV will be the fourth college for Fleming Jr. since his freshman year, having also spent time at Illinois State and Winthrop.

UNLV finished 18-15 and 11-9 in conference play last season.