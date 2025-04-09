UTRGV Men's Tennis looking to finish the season undefeated
Edinburg, TX -- The UTRGV Men's Tennis team is looking to finish off the regular season undefeated as they face off against Texas A&M Corpus Christi. If they pull off the win, it would be the program's first conference title since 1965.
Head Coach Nathan Robinson is confident they'll come out with the win despite suffering a loss to the Islanders before conference play, "That's not the same team anymore. The biggest change between then and now is they're more confident. A lot more sure of what we're trying to do."
