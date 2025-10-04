x

UTRGV president discusses how Vaquero football season has been so far

5 hours 9 minutes 58 seconds ago Saturday, October 04 2025 Oct 4, 2025 October 04, 2025 1:58 PM October 04, 2025 in News

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is celebrating 10 years in 2025.

UTRGV President Guy Bailey and his wife Val LaMantia speak with the KRGV sports team on what it's like getting Vaqueros football rolling and seeing the Valley come together to cheer on the team.

