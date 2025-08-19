UTRGV provides update on new school of art and design in Brownsville

UTRGV’s new school of art and design in Brownsville is behind schedule.

It was supposed to open on fall 2025. Now that's not expected to happen until 2026.

Students say they’re hopeful the new school will give them a space they never had.

That space is coming in the form of a multimillion dollar renovation of the old Longoria Elementary campus. UTRGV acquired the campus from Brownsville ISD in May 2024 to convert the site as their new school of art and design at a cost of $33.8 million.

Unexpected repairs in the nearly century-old building have delayed the project, and raised the price to $35 million.

“Over the past 12 months, we've had different specialists come in and take a look at [the building],” UTRGV Dean of College of Fine Arts Jeffrey Ward said. “We’d rather do it right than do it quickly.”

UTRGV lecturer Clarissa Martinez said the new complex represents more than just new walls. She said it will build confidence in students and open the arts to the entire community.

“This gives everyone — not just students — an outlet for creativity,” Martinez said.

The project is part of nearly $100 million UTRGV is investing in Brownsville’s arts scene, including the renovation of the downtown Majestic Theatre.

“I've never been at a university that's invested this much in the arts in such a short time,” Ward said.

Once the doors open in 2026, UTRGV said the complex will be open to the public for galley shows and community art classes.

