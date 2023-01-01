x

UTRGV receives funding for mental health services

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is getting more than a million dollars for their mental health services on campus.

Texas Senator, John Cornyn, says the money is coming from the Bi-Partisan Safer Communities Act.

It was adopted to address specific concerns following mass shootings at schools.

In a statement, the senator said he is grateful that meaningful solutions are starting to be delivered to ensure the safety of students in Texas.

