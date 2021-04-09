UTRGV reopens COVID-19 vaccine registration form

UT Health RGV re-opened its online COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Registration form to the public for the first 10,000 registrants who qualify to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Under the guidelines determined by the state of Texas, all people age 16 and older qualify for the vaccine, according to a Friday news release from the university.

“Once the university has worked through the list of 10,000, it will then reopen the public platform for another round of registrations,” the news release stated. “UT Health RGV currently is administering an average of 2,000 first-dose shots each week.”

Forms to register for the vaccine are available in English and Spanish.