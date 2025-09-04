UTRGV researchers studying hummingbird migration patterns

It's hummingbird migration season, and UTRGV is launching a new research project aimed at studying their migration patterns.

UTRGV researchers launched a new project called “Sonar” that monitors hummingbird migration in real time.

As part of the project, researchers placed 12 buckets in trees in Los Indios, Harlingen, Brownsville, Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Port Aransas and Austin. Each bucket has a microphone inside, and researchers hope to capture the sounds of the hummingbirds as they fly by.

“We can take a look at what the first migrant [hummingbirds are doing,]” UTRGV biology professor Andrea Contina said. “What are the species [of hummingbirds] that migrant first? Are they species that follow? Do specific hummingbirds fly together?"

Hummingbirds have an important role in the ecosystem, as they are essential pollinators and help control the insect population.

Watch the video above for the full story.