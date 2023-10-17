UTRGV's new drill team set to debut in Fall 2025

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will soon be getting a football team, marching band and also a drill team.

UTRGV's drill team is set to debut during the fall of 2025. They will hold a virtural meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for anyone interested in joining.

The drill team is an addition to the university's spirit program and will be based out of the Brownsville campus.

The team will perform at future football games, parades and other community events. University officials say they are looking to start with about 10 to 15 people.

One goal for the drill team is to be ready to perform alongside the marching band during McAllen's holiday parade.

"The marching band director and I have been in communication, and we look forward to continuing the collaboration of both groups since we both are going to be represented during football season in 2025. But we do hope to represent the university before that to stir up the excitement," UTRGV Spirit Program Head Coach Isela Gomez said.

Gomez says tryouts will be open to UTRGV students, transfer students and high school juniors and seniors. She adds that tryouts will be conducted by a panel of judges who will evaluate a series of routines.

Gomez says they will host a drill team workshop on November 4 and tryouts on November 18.

For more information, click here.