UTRGV Stadium opens opportunities for student events

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley students can expect to see some big changes in campus life by fall 2025 with the university purchasing HEB Park, now called UTRGV Stadium.

While UTRGV Stadium will be the official home of the new upcoming Vaqueros football program, UTRGV Senior Vice President for Strategic Enrollment and Student Affairs Maggie Hinojosa says this is not just a milestone for athletics, but for all students.

"Events, concerts, opportunities for our student organizations, we have over 200, to be able to raise funds. Can't you just see a fall festival or a spring fling?" Hinojosa said.

With more events comes a bigger need for staffing.

UTRGV has already added nearly 100 student workers since announcing the football program.

They anticipate to hire at least 150 student workers in total by the inaugural season in 2025.

"Now that we have ownership of the stadium, we can really take the next steps in looking to what we want to enhance in the stadium," UTRGV Athletic Director Chasse Conque said.

Some of the enhancements to come include renovating locker rooms for the home and visiting team, expanding the press box for the media and expanding seating beyond the current 10,000 seat capacity.

Watch the video above for the full story.