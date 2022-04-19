UTRGV student's art exhibition to highlight Valley folk remedies

More than 20 pieces of art will be displayed at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s liberal arts building.

The exhibition will showcase a student's art based on Spanish culture, folklore and home remedies.

Artist Alexis Marie Ramos says she felt the themes needed to be captured.

The exhibition will be from April 29 through May 14.

