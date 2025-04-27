x

UTRGV takes game two against McNeese

3 hours 32 minutes 42 seconds ago Saturday, April 26 2025 Apr 26, 2025 April 26, 2025 11:16 PM April 26, 2025 in Sports

Edinburg, TX -- The UTRGV Vaqueros came back from being down 5-3 in the fifth inning. A six run bottom of the fifth inning was enough to overcome the number one team in the Southland conference.

The Vaqueros took the win 9-5. Game three will be Sunday at noon. 

