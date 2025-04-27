UTRGV takes game two against McNeese
Edinburg, TX -- The UTRGV Vaqueros came back from being down 5-3 in the fifth inning. A six run bottom of the fifth inning was enough to overcome the number one team in the Southland conference.
The Vaqueros took the win 9-5. Game three will be Sunday at noon.
More News
News Video
-
Heart of the Valley: Last chance to get a free glucose screening
-
Mission veteran shares what life is like with Parkinson's Disease
-
McAllen nun attends Pope Francis' funeral, shares how he supported migrant work
-
Valley school educators voice concern over school choice bill
-
How the Valley has been impacted during Trump's first 100 days in...