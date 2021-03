UTRGV to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley plans to resume traditional in-person graduation ceremonies.

This year's spring ceremonies will be the university's first in-person graduations in more than a year after they were moved online last spring due to the pandemic.

The new rules include a four-guest limit per graduate. Masks will also be required.

The dates are May 7 in Edinburg and May 8 in Brownsville.

Both ceremonies will take place outside.