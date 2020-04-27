UTRGV to open fourth coronavirus drive-thru testing site in Harlingen

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will be opening another coronavirus drive-thru testing site in Cameron County. It will be the fourth location the university opens in the Valley.

Starting Tuesday, people will be able to get tested in Harlingen by appointment only. A mandatory screening would need to be done over the phone.

UTRGV has three other drive-thru testing sites each open in Edinburg, Brownsville and Mercedes. According to a UTRGV news release, a combined total of more than 1,700 people have been tested at the facilities.

Anyone wanting to make an appointment need to call 1-833-887-4863 to be screened. People can also visit the UT Health RGV website here.