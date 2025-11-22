UTRGV Vaqueros football game delayed due to lightning

KRGV photo

The final UTRGV Vaqueros Football game has been delayed due to a lightning strike, the university announced.

The UTRGV Vaqueros were scheduled to play against the East Texas A&M football team at 5 p.m. at the Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium.

“Just as we were about to start, there was a lightning strike nearby,” the university said in a social media post. “For safety, we have to wait 30 minutes from the last strike before taking the field.”

According to the First Warn 5 Weather Team, the lightning is due to thunderstorms east of Edinburg that are slowly drifting southeast.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

