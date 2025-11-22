UTRGV Vaqueros football game delayed due to lightning
The final UTRGV Vaqueros Football game has been delayed due to a lightning strike, the university announced.
The UTRGV Vaqueros were scheduled to play against the East Texas A&M football team at 5 p.m. at the Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium.
“Just as we were about to start, there was a lightning strike nearby,” the university said in a social media post. “For safety, we have to wait 30 minutes from the last strike before taking the field.”
According to the First Warn 5 Weather Team, the lightning is due to thunderstorms east of Edinburg that are slowly drifting southeast.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville federal employee charged with terrorism
-
Suspect in Cameron County armed robberies confesses, sheriff's office says
-
Consumer Reports: Tips to clean your oven in time for Thanksgiving
-
Rio Grande City Animal Control launches as its own city department
-
UTRGV grad recognized statewide for social work
Sports Video
-
Gridiron Heroes: John Evans, the man behind UTRGV's state-of-the-art facilities
-
Training like the Vaqueros: Getting ready for the final game of the...
-
Coach’s Take: Harlingen South Head Football Coach Izzy Gonzalez talks latest season
-
Made in the 956 - Vaqueros Edition: Thomas Domian
-
UTRGV making history with inaugural football season