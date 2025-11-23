x

UTRGV Vaqueros closes out historic inaugural football season with win over East Texas A&M

8 hours 10 minutes 37 seconds ago Saturday, November 22 2025 Nov 22, 2025 November 22, 2025 6:29 PM November 22, 2025 in News - Local

The UTRGV Vaqueros Football team closed out its inaugural season history by beating the East Texas A&M Lions 33-14 on Saturday at the Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium.

UTRGV finished the season undefeated at home tied for third place in the Southland Conference with Lamar (8-4, 5-3 SLC).

The game started after a delay of over two and a half hours due to lightning strikes in the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

