UTRGV Vaqueros closes out historic inaugural football season with win over East Texas A&M

The UTRGV Vaqueros Football team closed out its inaugural season history by beating the East Texas A&M Lions 33-14 on Saturday at the Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium.

UTRGV finished the season undefeated at home tied for third place in the Southland Conference with Lamar (8-4, 5-3 SLC).

The game started after a delay of over two and a half hours due to lightning strikes in the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.