UTRGV Vaqueros taking on East Texas A&M tonight
The UTRGV Vaqueros are taking on East Texas A&M Saturday, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. at the Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium.
WATCH LIVE from Vaqueros Village, CHANNEL 5 SPORTS presents Vaqueros Game Day!
Vaqueros Game Day is powered by Bert Ogden.
Can't see the video? Click here.
It’s the final game of UTRGV’s first-ever college football season, with eight wins and three losses.
UTRGV is coming into this game with a two-game winning streak that included their first Southland conference victory away from home last week against McNeese.
Watch the video above for the full story.
