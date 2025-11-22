UTRGV Vaqueros taking on East Texas A&M tonight

The UTRGV Vaqueros are taking on East Texas A&M Saturday, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. at the Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium.

It’s the final game of UTRGV’s first-ever college football season, with eight wins and three losses.

UTRGV is coming into this game with a two-game winning streak that included their first Southland conference victory away from home last week against McNeese.

