UTRGV Victorious in South Texas Showdown

4 hours 18 minutes ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 March 11, 2020 10:31 PM March 11, 2020 in Sports

EDINBURG - UTRGV baseball welcoming Texas A&M Corpus Christi to the valley for the South Texas Showdown.

The Vaqueros getting the win, 4-1.

Check out the highlights.

