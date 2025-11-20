UTRGV Volleyball earns seven All-Conference awards
Edinburg, TX -- UTRGV Volleyball earns seven All-Conference awards including Katrinka Jo Crawford Coach of the Year Todd Lowery, Isabella Costantini Setter of the Year, Martina Franco Newcomer of the Year, and Dimitra Nanou Freshman of the Year.
The Vaqueros will compete in the Southland Conference tournament starting on Friday, November 21st, against Houston Christian University.
More News
News Video
-
Woman steps in to rescue child in Brownsville rollover crash
-
Sister of Melissa Banda battling breast cancer while raising her children
-
Sheriff's office seeking missing man last seen in Alamo
-
Alamo man identified as suspect in McAllen shooting
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office holding turkey giveaway
Sports Video
-
Los Fresnos Falcons will face off against Laredo United in the Area...
-
Isabella Stroman signs letter of intent to play volleyball at Temple College
-
Harlingen Cardinals to take on Medina Valley in the Area round
-
UTRGV Volleyball earns seven All-Conference awards
-
Weslaco & Los Fresnos pick up wins as RGV high school basketball...