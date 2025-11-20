x

UTRGV Volleyball earns seven All-Conference awards

Wednesday, November 19 2025

Edinburg, TX -- UTRGV Volleyball earns seven All-Conference awards including Katrinka Jo Crawford Coach of the Year Todd Lowery, Isabella Costantini Setter of the Year, Martina Franco Newcomer of the Year, and Dimitra Nanou Freshman of the Year. 

The Vaqueros will compete in the Southland Conference tournament starting on Friday, November 21st, against Houston Christian University. 

