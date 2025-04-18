UTRGV Volleyball Unveils 2025 Conference Schedule

The UTRGV volleyball team released their conference schedule for the 2025 season on Thursday.

The Vaqueros start the conference season at home on September 24th against Lamar.

Then it's on the road to Stephen F. Austin.

One of the most notable games in the first half of the season is on October 16th when the Vaqueros host a Southeastern team coming off a 16-0 regular season. However, the Lady Lions did not go on to secure the conference title. That honor went to Texas A&M - Corpus Christi.

The Islanders and Vaqueros will face off in back-to-back matchups on October 30th and November 1st in the South Texas Showdown.

UTRGV rounds out the conference season on the road against East Texas A&M. The team will reveal the full schedule with non-conference games at a later date.