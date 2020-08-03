UTRGV will hand out $1,000 to eligible students through 'Fall Relief Package'

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday announced a $1,000 "Fall Relief Package" for students.

Eligible students will receive $1,000 for the fall semester, according to a university news release.

All eligible students enrolled by Aug. 7 will receive $500. Students will receive a second $500 payment on or after Sept. 10.

"Continuing undergraduate and graduate students are eligible for Cash Grants for Fall 2020 so as long as they (1) did not graduate from high school in or after May 2020, (2) are not international students, and (3) are not enrolled in fully online programs," according to the university website. "To be eligible, students must enroll by Friday August 7th and meet certain financial aid eligibility requirements such as demonstrating Satisfactory Academic Progress, not being in default on a student loan, and other similar eligibility requirements. There is no minimum enrollment requirement."

The money may be spent on educational or personal expenses. Students aren't required to repay the money.

UTRGV will pay for the "Fall Relief Package" with CARES Act funds.

"UTRGV continues to implement programs directly benefiting students who have been impacted by disruption to campus operations due to the coronavirus," according to the university website. "These programs are funded with both CARES Act funds from the U.S. Department of Education and UTRGV institutional funds, and of the programs’ total costs, no less than $17,169,129 of CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF) will be expended on eligible students through direct grants."

Students who don't qualify for cash grants may qualify for tuition relief.

For more information, visit: https://link.utrgv.edu/fall-relief/