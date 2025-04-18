x

'UTRGV Wind Orchestra' comparte sus próximos eventos en El Valle

'UTRGV Wind Orchestra' comparte sus próximos eventos en El Valle
4 hours 8 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, April 18 2025 Apr 18, 2025 April 18, 2025 1:52 PM April 18, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Nos visita  Dra. Jerianne Larson, Directora de Bandas, UTRGV y el Cuarteto de Saxofones de la Orquesta de Vientos de la UTRGV con sus cuatro integrantes: David White, Leonardo Duenes, Roman Valenciano y Juan Zamarripa.

Nos traen la información más importante sobre sus próximos eventos.

Vea el video para la entrevista competa

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days