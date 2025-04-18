'UTRGV Wind Orchestra' comparte sus próximos eventos en El Valle
Nos visita Dra. Jerianne Larson, Directora de Bandas, UTRGV y el Cuarteto de Saxofones de la Orquesta de Vientos de la UTRGV con sus cuatro integrantes: David White, Leonardo Duenes, Roman Valenciano y Juan Zamarripa.
Nos traen la información más importante sobre sus próximos eventos.
Vea el video para la entrevista competa
