UTRGV Women Fall to New Mexico State in WAC Quarterfinals

4 hours 22 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 March 11, 2020 10:27 PM March 11, 2020 in Sports

LAS VEGAS - The UTRGV women falling to New Mexico State in the WAC Tournament Quarterfinals, 73-61.

Their season coming to a close.

Joel Villanueva has more. 

