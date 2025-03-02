UTRGV Women's Basketball drop Finale to New Orleans
Edinburg, TX -- The UTRGV Women's basketball team fell to New Orleans in the regular season finale 72-59. Charlotte O'keefe her second 20/20 game of the season with 24 rebounds and 20 points.
With the loss, they lock in the number six seed for the SLC tournament and will play number seven Nicholls on March 10th at the Legacy Center in Lake Charles, LA.
