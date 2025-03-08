UTRGV Women's basketball prepares for their first Southland Conference Tournament

Edinburg, TX -- We're just a few days out from the Southland conference women's basketball tournament and the ladies are more than ready to take on the challenge.

They'll be facing off against Nicholls in the first round on Monday at 1:30 pm at the Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

UTRGV secured the number 6 spot while Nicholls secured the 7th spot.

We spoke to the team and Head Coach Lane Lord said "The goal of this game and key to winning will be to put four quarters together unlike the other games they played against each other.")