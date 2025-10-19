UTRGV women's soccer falls at home against Texas A&M Corpus Christi
The UTRGV women's soccer team had its penultimate home game of the 2025 season Sunday morning against conference foe Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
Watch the highlights and reactions above.
More News
News Video
-
UTRGV School of Podiatric Medicine helping fill need for podiatrists
-
Alcohol a suspected factor after vehicle crashes into McAllen business, police say
-
'No Kings' protest held throughout the Valley
-
Neni's Childcare invites other Valley daycares to show support at slain director's...
-
Thousands participate in La Joya ISD's annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk