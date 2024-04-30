UTRGV working on treatment for chronic pain and depression

Researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley are working to create a new treatment for chronic pain and depression.

UTRGV was recently awarded a $500,000 grant to help fund testing of the new drug.

Neurology and Behavioral Health Professor Dr. Khalid Benamar said chronic pain and depression are linked. Each condition is currently treated with different medications.

The university's work would create a single medication to treat both conditions.

"So in this case you will minimize taking two medications," Dr. Benamar said. "I think it is one of the major research studies we are doing, hoping people with chronic pain and depression will finally find some new drug that can actually relieve pain and depression simultaneously."

Testing will first be done in rodents, but human trials can begin as soon as next July.