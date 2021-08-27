x

VA Creates New Policy to Protect Veterans from Predatory Loans

WESLACO – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs issued a new policy to protect veterans from predatory lenders.

The agency says it’s enforcing requirements for its VA guaranteed refinance loans.

In doing so, they say it’s keeping veterans away from repeatedly refinancing their home loans.

Link: VA website

