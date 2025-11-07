Valley airports should operate as normal amid FAA flight reductions

The Federal Aviation Administration is requiring airlines to cut 10 percent of their flights at 40 of the busiest airports in the country.

In Texas, airports in Dallas and Houston are now affected.

Channel 5 News has reached out to Rio Grande Valley airport officials to see if any flights would be affected. They said airport operations should continue as normal.

The aviation director at the McAllen International Airport sent out the following statement:

"The McAllen International Airport has not experienced any significant disruptions related to the FAA's planned flight reductions."

Airport officials say travelers can stay proactive by checking their flight schedules ahead of time and staying informed.

Officials at the Valley International Airport in Harlingen say they are not being affected yet.

"Currently, we haven't seen any effects this early in the reduction, but we could imagine that passengers flying out of any airport in the Rio Grande Valley could be affected if larger hub airports are reduced in size," Valley International Airport Aviation Director Mary Esterly said.

Channel 5 News spoke to several passengers who traveled from Minnesota and Houston.

Jose Sandoval flew in for the RGV Vipers home opener game. He says he had to wait longer in TSA lines and is glad to have made his flight on time.

"It was pretty smooth. The lines were long, longer than normal than when I've flown in previous times when I came to Harlingen, but yeah, the line was super long, I had to get there like three hours early," Sandoval said.

Travel experts and airport officials recommend arriving early, keeping an eye on flight updates and plan for possible delays as the FAA's flight reductions take effect nationwide

For now, airports in the Valley are operating business as usual, officials said.

Watch the video above for the full story.