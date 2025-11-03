Valley bakeries see rise in Pan de Muerto sales for Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead celebrations are driving an increase in Pan de Muerto sales.

Pan de Muerto is a key element for the Day of the Dead altars.

La Mexicana Bakery owner Hector Davila and his team are busy in Edinburg. They've been kneading dough carefully, assembling Pan de Muerto as Dia de Los Muertos fast approaches.

They've made 200 pieces since Wednesday.

"It's a big number," Davila said.

Davila says as Dia de Los Muertos has become more popular, their sales of Pan de Muerto have gone up. Last year, the bakery made 150 pieces of Pan de Muerto.

"Everything seems to be like more sales, and people seem to be celebrating more el Dia de Los Muertos," Davila said.

While some customers are taking their orders home to place on their ofrendas, that's not the case for everyone.

"I just bought some yummy, delicious bread. When they make this kind of bread, which is a different dough, I buy it," customer Nataly Mendo said.

But the Pan de Muerto serves a purpose for Marissa Ortega.

"I actually woke up this morning and I actually told my husband I need to run to the bakery before they close because we need to get it to put in the altar," Ortega said.

She bought her bread at De La Garza bakery in Mercedes, where the owner, Norma De La Garza, says they've been busy too.

"This is all we have left, the last thing for today, this is all we have left. Of those little ones, like more than 500," De La Garza said.

For both bakeries and customers, it's a tradition that reflects their Mexican heritage and the impact their ancestors has had in their lives.

