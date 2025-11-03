Valley businesses offering free meals to families affected by SNAP cuts

The government shutdown is affecting many families in the Rio Grande Valley who get SNAP benefits.

Funding for the federal program has currently run out, but local businesses are stepping up to help families who need an extra hand.

Melissa Longoria is a single parent with five children between one and 15 years old.

While she works full-time, she relies on SNAP benefits to feed her family. Out of the $1,000 she receives monthly, she only has $4 left.

"Right now, we're down to eggs and potatoes, we're going to make that last as long as it takes," Longoria said.

Her monthly SNAP benefits are delayed because of the government shutdown, and her worries are growing by the day.

"It hurts because I never thought that I could not be able to provide for them, but it happens," Longoria said.

Longoria says to stretch the last of her SNAP benefits last month, she kept her daughter's birthday dinner simple.

"I had my daughter's birthday last month, and usually since I have my food stamps I would make it a special dinner," Longoria said. "Last month, we're just going to cut it short, we're going to just have to learn to save what we have because we're not going to make it throughout the month."

Even her children are trying to help.

"They see what's going on, they know what's going on," Longoria said. "We have a lemon tree outside. They say, 'we'll sell lemonades mom, it's ok, we got it'."

Vanessa Jones used to rely on SNAP benefits when she was younger. She now owns Build-A-Prep, a business with three locations across the Valley that makes ready-to-eat meals.

"So I just want to give the community that peace of mind, that you won't be hungry, that's the goal," Jones said.

Build-A-Prep is offering free meals to SNAP benefit recipients while supplies last.

"Homemade meals, for anybody who's not going to get their EBT, as long as they come through with their EBT card, whoever is present, will get a free meal," Jones said.

While Jones knows she won't be able to feed everyone who is affected, she hopes it inspires compassion and action in others.

Build-A-Prep will be offering one meal per person every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. No purchase is necessary, but you must show your SNAP card.

They will also be taking monetary donations to make as many meals available as they can. To donate, click here.

Build-A-Prep locations offering free meals are listed below:

Edinburg location:

2260 South Bus Highway 281 suite 21

Mission location:

901 Travis Street

Weslaco location:

1310 West Pike Boulevard