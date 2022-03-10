Valley Catholics expected to return to in-person mass starting March 20

Valley Catholics are expected to return to in-person mass starting March 20.

In a letter posted Tuesday on Facebook, Bishop Daniel E. Flores with the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville announced he will end the dispensation — an exemption from the obligation to attend mass on Sundays — because COVID conditions have improved.

The dispensation was issued at the height of the pandemic to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Flores also encouraged churchgoers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and practice COVID-19 safety measures such as staying home if people feel any symptoms and frequent handwashing.

“In some ways, the withdrawal of this dispensation is a sign of a tentative return to normalcy,” Bishop Flores stated in the letter. “But at the same time, the lessons of these many months must not be forgotten.”

The dispensation will be withdrawn on Sunday, March 20.