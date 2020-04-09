Valley cities to close city parks ahead of Easter weekend

EDINBURG – Edinburg announced it will be closing city parks for the Easter weekend.

The park closures are intended to stop mass gatherings and help deter the spread of the coronavirus.

All city parks in Edinburg will close at 12 p.m. Saturday, April 11 and will reopen Monday, April 13 at 5 a.m.

In McAllen, it's parks will be closed from Friday, April 10 to Sunday, April 12. They will reopen after the holiday.

The city of Weslaco announced Thursday city parks will remain closed until further notice.

Anyone caught violating the shelter-at-home orders will face a fine or jail time.