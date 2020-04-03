McAllen closing city parks Easter weekend

MCALLEN – McAllen parks will be closed for Easter weekend.

The city says the closure is in anticipation of large crowds during the holiday. Parks will be monitored to make sure rules are followed.

“Because we just, we don't think we can control Easter weekend. If you've seen our parks during Easter time, it's difficult. And I think there's always competition for tables and all those kinds of things. And so that's just the prudent thing to do. To close them for Easter,” said Mayor Jim Darling.

City parks will be closed from Friday, April 10 to Sunday, April 12. They will reopen after the holiday.