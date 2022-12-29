Valley congressman reacts to Title 42 asylum restrictions staying in place

Starr County Congressman Henry Cuellar is calling President Biden to visit the border now that the Supreme Court extended a stay on pandemic-era limits on immigration.

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a Tuesday decision to keep Title 42 in place indefinitely.

“The decision by the Supreme Court only buys the administration time to come up with the right policy,” Cuellar said. “The Supreme Court is not in the job to legislate, that's really up to Congress and to the administration."

RELATED: Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention policy allowed officials to turn away migrants at the border due to Covid concerns.

Congressman Cuellar said lawmakers need to act to fix the immigration system.

“We need better efficiency at the border so we can process the migrants in a more efficient way at a one-stop center,” Cuellar said. “You've got to have increased engagement with foreign countries so they can be returned because we don't have the facilities to keep all the people.”