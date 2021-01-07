Valley family seeks help in solving double-murder cold case

The Hidalgo Sheriff's Office and the Castañeda family are asking the community for help in solving the double-murder of 72-year-old Alberto Castañeda and 52-year-old Reynaldo Castañeda that happened in 2015.

Belinda Castañeda lost her father and brother six years ago but her family is still looking for answers.

"It hurts, everyday it grows more, every single day," Castaneda said. "You gotta keep yourself busy to keep going."

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, in May of 2015 authorities responded to a welfare check at the Castañeda's home near Mile 10 North and Mile 1 West in rural Mercedes. When officers arrived on scene they found the two men dead inside the home.

"There's no need to keep anything inside," Castañeda said. "You all know who my dad and my brother were. Please come out and say something.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Hidalgo County Criminal Investigation Division (956) 668-8114 or the Anonymous Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.

Watch the video for the full story.