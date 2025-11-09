Valley food distributor offers low-cost produce bags

Inflation has local families looking for inexpensive food options. One Rio Grande Valley food distributor is giving families an affordable way to buy produce.

Saturday mornings in Weslaco are busy for Omar and Deborah Alvarado, who own Alvarado Produce LLC.

They sell bags of produce at $2, $3 or even $7; produce that might have otherwise gone to waste.

"Just because it didn't look the perfection, but is still edible, is still great and especially because it is health food," Deborah said.

They sell produce to restaurants, but some produce doesn't always make the cut.

What restaurants don't pick up is now being sold at a cheaper price. Those low prices are drawing people out early in the morning to stock up.

"We bought a bunch of fruits and vegetables, jicama, coco, peppers, avocados. It is much cheaper than in the grocery stores. With what we bought, we easily saved $15, $20 and we can use that for something else," customer Jose Saldana said.

"We were passing by, and I saw what they were selling, and I said, 'hey, that's really good, let's get it'," customer Nancy Guajardo said.

Guajardo also bought a caldo bag for $5. It has all the produce that is needed for the veggie soup.

Deborah says they're aware of the financial situations some people may be in, and they hope this will help.

"Because finances are really difficult, but people still need to eat, so the fact that we have that access, why not offer it to the community?" Deborah said.

What they didn't expect was the big response they've been having, both online and at their pop-up stand.

"We actually got a request from individuals from other cities. They want us to go to other cities, but for the meantime, Weslaco has given us a good response, we'll think about it in the future," Deborah said.

Watch the video above for the full story.