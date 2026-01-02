Valley gym owners prepare for new year rush

Gyms across the Rio Grande Valley are expecting to see a spike in memberships this month.

January typically brings a surge in new memberships as people commit to getting in shape.

For Cheyenne Rojas, 9 a.m. was business as usual. She started off her day at Ironhouse Gym in Weslaco lifting weights.

"It's a regular day. I am here every single day. I try my best, and so I thought I might as well start the new year off right, getting in the gym," Rojas said.

Rojas isn't just working out for a resolution. After graduating from college this summer, she's preparing for a major life milestone next month.

"I am leaving for the army. So I know it's going to be a mental journey, and so I am just trying to prepare myself as much as I can before I go," Rojas said.

But on Thursday, her discipline was met with a challenge — crowds.

With a wave of new faces getting a gym membership for the new year, she had to compete for space and equipment.

"I had to adjust my routine. I started using different machines that I normally use. Sometimes I go a certain order. I had to do it in a different order just because someone was using the machines. It does get a little hectic, but I make sure I get my workouts in," Rojas said.

Ironhouse Gym owner, Lupe Avendano, says the sudden gym rush isn't a surprise. He's expecting a 15 percent increase in new memberships.

"Right now, being first of the year, we do see a lot of new faces coming into the gym," Avendano said. "I got at least about 15 or 20 new people that came in today."

Over at Mactown Fitness in McAllen, owner Jeremy Clemons says the new year brings back old friends and new beginners alike.

"I do expect to see some people coming who haven't been here for a while, but new people is what we expect to see with this new year coming," Clemons said.

For the newcomers, the advice from both gym owners is simple, start with the basics and stay patient.

As for Rojas, she says the crowds are worth it if it means more people getting healthy.

"Don't give up. Even if it gets hard, you don't feel motivated, just don't give up. Keep going. It gets better. You get stronger mentally and physically," Rojas said.

Watch the video above for the full story.