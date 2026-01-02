Brownsville police investigate after body found in underpass, autopsy ordered
The Brownsville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a makeshift tent on Thursday night.
The tent was found in the underpass off Expressway 83 near International Boulevard, according to Brownsville police spokesperson Abril Luna.
The body has not yet been identified, and an autopsy has been ordered. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were released.
More News
News Video
-
Suspect arrested in connection with homicide investigation in Hidalgo County
-
Man charged in connection with fatal Harlingen auto-pedestrian crash
-
Abbott calls for suspect in Eddy Betancourt's death to be extradited from...
-
Brownsville non-profit sets big goals for new year
-
Valley gym owners prepare for new year rush
Sports Video
-
High School Basketball District play continues on New Years Eve
-
UTRGV Falls short against Nicholls on last home game of 2025
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer kicked off the regular season with win over...
-
Sharyland Pioneer earns the comeback win over Sharyland
-
UTRGV Men's basketball falls hosting New Orleans