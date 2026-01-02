Brownsville police investigate after body found in underpass, autopsy ordered

Photo by mgnonline.com

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a makeshift tent on Thursday night.

The tent was found in the underpass off Expressway 83 near International Boulevard, according to Brownsville police spokesperson Abril Luna.

The body has not yet been identified, and an autopsy has been ordered. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were released.