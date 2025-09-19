Valley health officials monitoring cases of deadly fungus infection

Health officials across the Rio Grande Valley said they are keeping an eye on the rising cases of a potentially deadly fungus.

Officials said the fungus — known as Candida Auris — is not a current risk to the public, but it can be deadly for patients in hospitals and nursing homes.

The fungus spreads primarily in hospitals and long-term care facilities. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Candida Auris is resistant to several drugs and can cause severe infections.

The Hidalgo County Health Department reported around 150 confirmed cases this year.

Cameron County health officials reported 40 cases of Candida Auris so far this year, compared to the total amount of 50 cases reported in 2024.

Officials expect those cases to go up by the end of the year, and healthy people are also at risk of contracting this fungus.

“This is really more of a threat to chronically ill people who are in a healthcare setting, but it's still important to monitor it,” Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said. “It is fatal in a lot of cases if it's causing a bloodstream infection, or it's become invasive inside the abdomen or body. A very good percentage of patients won't survive that infection."

The fungus can live on surfaces year-round. It's been found on hospital equipment, bed rails and can even live on your skin.

It spreads by direct contact and can be extremely difficult to treat.

Testing can take a few days and is done through blood cultures or skin swabs.

Once a hospital confirms a positive case, the patient is isolated. Surfaces will need to be disinfected regularly and visitors and staff are required to wear gowns and gloves.

Symptoms to look out for include:

- redness or rash

- itching or irritation

- swelling or tenderness

- pus or drainage near wounds or medical devices

- fever and chills that don't improve with antibiotics

- weakness or fatigue

If you're visiting a hospital, health experts say avoid direct contact with patients and wash your hands.

