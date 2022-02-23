x

Valley high school basketball playoff highlights 2-22-22

4 hours 8 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, February 22 2022 Feb 22, 2022 February 22, 2022 10:07 PM February 22, 2022 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

WESLACO, Texas -- It's playoff season in high school basketball.

Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction to some of the action.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days