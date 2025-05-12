Valley High School Spring Football 2025: Mission Veterans Patriots

It's the final week of spring football for our Valley teams that opted in for spring sessions.

Every year, football teams in classifications 5A and 6A can choose to have either 18 practices in the spring of an extra week of padded practice in the summer.

The Missions Veterans Patriots are among the teams that opted in for the spring sessions ahead of next football season.

"For spring ball for us it's a chance to evaluate," Patriots head coach David Gilpin said. "We lost some really good football players. Some really good ones. Got some really good ones back though... We have some answers to questions that we didn't have four weeks ago."

"We're building chemistry," Mission Veterans left guard Jared Chapa added on the benefits of spring football. "We have a lot of young guys coming out. Seeing a lot of physicality and just working hard, bringing us back together."